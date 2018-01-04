TPM Livewire

Trump: Bannon ‘Changed His Tune Pretty Quick’ When He Called Me ‘Great’

President Donald Trump turns to talk to the gathered media during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published January 4, 2018 12:15 pm

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he doesn’t talk to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and that Bannon had “changed his tune pretty quick” after the fallout from certain comments of his in a forthcoming book.

Trump was responding to reporters’ questions about Bannon during a press pool spray Thursday. As quoted in Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book “Fire and Fury,” Bannon reportedly called Donald Trump Jr. and others’ campaign-era meeting with Kremlin-linked Russians “treasonous.” Trump’s response to the quotes was immediate and angry.

“Did Steve Bannon betray you, Mr. President?” one reporter was heard asking in television footage of the spray.

“I don’t know, he called me a great man last night, so he obviously changed his tune pretty quick,” Trump responded.

Trump was referring to Bannon’s comments on his “Breitbart News Tonight” radio show Wednesday night.

“The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump Miracle speech, or on the show, or on the website, so I don’t think you have to worry about that,” Bannon told a caller who asked about his and Trump’s public rift.

Trump continued, responding to reporters: “I don’t talk to him. I don’t talk to him. I don’t talk to him. That’s just a misnomer.”

That contradicts what Sanders said Wednesday when asked about Bannon: that he and Trump had last spoken, she believed, in the “first part of December.”

Watch below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

Most Popular

