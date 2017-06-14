WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred during a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, who President Trump said died of his injuries, shot five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). At 2:29 p.m. ET, the Washington, D.C. hospital where Scalise was taken for his injuries, said he “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.”

Watch video of the incident below, credited to witness Noah Nathan, via the New York Post. (Warning: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.)

This post has been updated.