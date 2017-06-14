TPM Livewire

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

PIN-IT
By Published June 14, 2017 3:18 pm

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred during a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman, who President Trump said died of his injuries, shot five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA). At 2:29 p.m. ET, the Washington, D.C. hospital where Scalise was taken for his injuries, said he “was critically injured and remains in critical condition.”

Watch video of the incident below, credited to witness Noah Nathan, via the New York Post. (Warning: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.)

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI Says 2nd Congressman Sustained 'Minor Injuries,' Confirms Shooter's ID 20 minutes ago

The FBI on Wednesday released a joint statement on the early morning shooting at...

Collins Says He'll Carry Firearm After Shooting, Cites 'Outrageous' Rhetoric about 1 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said Wednesday that he hoped the shooting at a Republican...

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice about 1 hours ago

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred...

DC Hospital Gives Update On Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition about 2 hours ago

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon offered an update on Rep. Steve...

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: 'I Am Sickened' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.