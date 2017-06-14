TPM Livewire

DC Hospital Gives Update On Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon offered an update on Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) injuries after he was shot at practice for a congressional baseball game earlier in the morning, describing him as in “critical condition.”

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on the field in Alexandria, Virginia where members of Congress and their staff were practicing for the bipartisan charity baseball game.

The congressman’s office previously said that he was in “stable condition” and in “good spirits” heading into surgery.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
