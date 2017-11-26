TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets Support For Roy Moore, Endorsement Of Fox News

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published November 26, 2017 9:49 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday tweeted support for his favorite cable news network and criticism of Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones, the opponent of Republican candidate Roy Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

Trump on Saturday claimed that Fox News “is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN” and claimed “CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.”

His criticism came after the Department of Justice filed a complaint to block a merger between AT&T and Time Warner, CNN’s parent company.

He also doubled down on his support for Moore in the form of criticism of Jones, who he called “WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES (sic) TAXES TO THE SKY.”

Numerous women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore has denied the accusations.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
