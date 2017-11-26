Trump Tweets Support For Roy Moore, Endorsement Of Fox News

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday tweeted support for his favorite cable news network and criticism of Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones, the opponent of Republican candidate Roy Moore, who numerous women have accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

Trump on Saturday claimed that Fox News “is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN” and claimed “CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly.”

His criticism came after the Department of Justice filed a complaint to block a merger between AT&T and Time Warner, CNN’s parent company.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

He also doubled down on his support for Moore in the form of criticism of Jones, who he called “WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES (sic) TAXES TO THE SKY.”

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

Numerous women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore has denied the accusations.