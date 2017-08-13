TPM Livewire

Trump TV Ad Attacks Democrats, Media As ‘The President’s Enemies’

By Published August 13, 2017 1:15 pm

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday released a 30-second TV spot attacking Democrats and the media as “enemies” who are “obstructing” Trump’s agenda.

“Democrats, obstructing. The media, attacking our President. Career politicians, standing in the way of success. But President Trump’s plan is working,” a narrator says in voiceover over a series of headshots.

The narrator cites employment and stock market data and touts “the strongest military in decades” as proof of Trump’s alleged success.

“The President’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” the voiceover continues, over a collage of reporters’ faces. “But Americans are saying let President Trump do his job.”

The Trump campaign said the ad will air nationally and online but did not specify the size of the ad buy or how long it will run.

Watch the ad below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
