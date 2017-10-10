TPM Livewire

Trump: If Tillerson Really Called Me A Moron, We Should Take An IQ Test

Andrew Harnik/AP
Published October 10, 2017 8:43 am

Still reeling from reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a “moron,” President Donald Trump boasted on Friday that he would best Tillerson in an IQ test.

In an interview with Forbes published Tuesday morning, Trump denied that Tillerson did actually call him a “moron,” but said that if reports were true, he may have to compare IQs with his secretary of state.

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump told Forbes.

NBC News reported last week that Tillerson called Trump a “moron,” setting off the President. Since the report, Trump has attacked NBC News and denied the outlet’s reporting on Tillerson’s comments.

The secretary of state held a press conference just to clarify his positive feelings about Trump, but did not directly deny calling the President a moron. A spokesperson for Tillerson later denied that he made the comment.

Trump’s anger did not subside after his secretary of state groveled via press conference, however. The president has reportedly been fuming over the report and continued to attack NBC over the weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
