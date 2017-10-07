Trump Rails Against The Media In Angry Saturday Morning Tweetstorm

As is often the case on Saturday mornings, President Donald Trump woke up frustrated and turned to Twitter to vent, directing his anger at his favorite foil: the media.

In a series of tweets, Trump targeted the Washington Post, late night hosts, and NBC News.

Can't believe I finally got a good story in the @washingtonpost. It discusses the enthusiasm of "Trump" voters through campaign…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

…contributions. The RNC is taking in far more $'s than the Dems, and much of it by my wonderful small donors. I am working hard for them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

It appears Trump was referencing a Friday Washington Post story about the increase in small-dollar donations to the Republican party thanks to Trump’s base.

He then criticized late night hosts for favoring Democrats and suggested Republicans should have equal time on late night shows.

Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump also continued to lash out at NBC News after the outlet reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron” and considered resigning.