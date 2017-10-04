TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘I Have Total Confidence’ In Tillerson, NBC Made Up ‘Moron’ Story

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with first responders and private citizens that helped during the mass shooting, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 4, 2017 3:29 pm

President Donald Trump said he was “very honored” by the statement Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made Wednesday morning, denying an NBC story that reported Tillerson called Trump a “moron” and wanted to resign at one point this summer.

“It was fake news. It was a totally phony story,” Trump said responding to questions from reporters during an appearance at University Medical Center in Las Vegas Wednesday. “It was made up. It was made up by NBC, they just made it up. … Total confidence in Rex. I have total confidence.”

In an unscheduled statement to reporters Wednesday morning, Tillerson denied the reports that he wanted to resign or that he had to be talked into returning to Washington by senior White House officials.

He didn’t deny that he called the President a “moron” — “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that,” he said — but a State Department spokeswoman told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Tillerson had told her he never called Trump a moron.   

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: ‘I Have Total Confidence’ In Tillerson, NBC Made Up ‘Moron’ Story 7 seconds ago

President Donald Trump said he was “very honored” by the statement Secretary of State...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Meets With First Responders In Las Vegas At 2:50 PM ET 54 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to meet with first...

Facebook Vows To Fight Election Meddling In Full Page Ads In NYT, WaPo about 1 hours ago

Facebook took out full page advertisements in the New York Times and the Washington...

White House: Trump Still Has Confidence In Tillerson about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump still has...

Trump Claims Tillerson 'Totally Refuted' NBC News Report On Friction (He Didn't) about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "totally refuted"...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.