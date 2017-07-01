Trump Begins 3rd Straight Day Of Tirade Against ‘Morning Joe,’ NBC ‘Bosses’

President Donald Trump on Saturday started his morning with a series of tweets railing against NBC News executives and reiterating his attacks on “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Trump attacked “out of control” NBC News executives who he claimed ousted former host Greta Van Susteren “because she refused to go along” with “Trump hate!”

He also took aim at CNN, a longtime favorite target, and Brzezinski’s and Scarborough’s “low rated” show.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people,” Trump tweeted, in an apparently oxymoronic attempt to walk back his previous attacks on Brzezinski’s appearance.

He claimed “Morning Joe” is “dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

On Thursday, Trump attacked Brzezinski in an early-morning tweetstorm for going to his Mar-a-Lago resort while he claimed she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Trump dubbed Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and claimed he does not watch the MSNBC show “anymore.”

On Friday, Brzezinski and Scarborough accused the White House of blackmailing them with a critical story in the National Enquirer unless they begged otherwise.

“Top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” they wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post. “We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Trump is personal friends with Enquirer CEO David Pecker.

The President tweeted later Friday that he watched “Morning Joe” that day “for first time in long time.”

“He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show,” Trump said, apparently referring to Scarborough.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a senior White House adviser, was one of the officials who spoke to Scarborough.