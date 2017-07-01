TPM Livewire

Trump Begins 3rd Straight Day Of Tirade Against ‘Morning Joe,’ NBC ‘Bosses’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One while in flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Palm Beach International Airport, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 1, 2017 10:05 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday started his morning with a series of tweets railing against NBC News executives and reiterating his attacks on “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Trump attacked “out of control” NBC News executives who he claimed ousted former host Greta Van Susteren “because she refused to go along” with “Trump hate!”

He also took aim at CNN, a longtime favorite target, and Brzezinski’s and Scarborough’s “low rated” show.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people,” Trump tweeted, in an apparently oxymoronic attempt to walk back his previous attacks on Brzezinski’s appearance.

He claimed “Morning Joe” is “dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

On Thursday, Trump attacked Brzezinski in an early-morning tweetstorm for going to his Mar-a-Lago resort while he claimed she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Trump dubbed Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and claimed he does not watch the MSNBC show “anymore.”

On Friday, Brzezinski and Scarborough accused the White House of blackmailing them with a critical story in the National Enquirer unless they begged otherwise.

“Top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” they wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post. “We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Trump is personal friends with Enquirer CEO David Pecker.

The President tweeted later Friday that he watched “Morning Joe” that day “for first time in long time.”

“He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show,” Trump said, apparently referring to Scarborough.

The Daily Beast reported Friday that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a senior White House adviser, was one of the officials who spoke to Scarborough.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Begins 3rd Straight Day Of Tirade Against 'Morning Joe,' NBC 'Bosses' 14 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday started his morning with a series of tweets railing...

Mississippi To Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission: Jump In The Gulf Of Mexico about 16 hours ago

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann (R) didn't mince words in his response to calls...

Kris Kobach's Own State Just Defied His Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission about 17 hours ago

The vice chair of President Donald Trump’s shady “election integrity” commission has added his...

Dana Loesch: Violent NRA Video Actually Condemns Violence about 18 hours ago

The conservative radio host who appeared in a recent advertisement put out by the...

Sanders: Defying 'Election Integrity' Commission Is A 'Political Stunt' about 18 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the many states...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.