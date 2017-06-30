Trump Finally Admits To Watching ‘Morning Joe,’ Only To Insult It Again

President Donald Trump lashed out again at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter Friday morning.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Trump’s tweet went out minutes before 9 a.m. ET. The show’s hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, left the set to go on vacation at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, Trump drew outrage for a series of tweets insulting the pair, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year’s Eve.

Scarborough disputed the President’s recent tweet:

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017