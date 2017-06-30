Trump Finally Admits To Watching ‘Morning Joe,’ Only To Insult It Again

President Donald Trump lashed out again at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter Friday morning.
Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017
Trump’s tweet went out minutes before 9 a.m. ET. The show’s hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, left the set to go on vacation at 8:30 a.m. ET.
On Thursday, Trump drew outrage for a series of tweets insulting the pair, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year’s Eve.
Scarborough disputed the President’s recent tweet:
Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017
Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/aAoUj5HYZS
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017