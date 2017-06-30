TPM Livewire

Trump Finally Admits To Watching ‘Morning Joe,’ Only To Insult It Again

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 30, 2017 9:32 am

President Donald Trump lashed out again at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter Friday morning.

Trump’s tweet went out minutes before 9 a.m. ET. The show’s hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, left the set to go on vacation at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, Trump drew outrage for a series of tweets insulting the pair, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort around New Year’s Eve.

Scarborough disputed the President’s recent tweet:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Finally Admits To Watching 'Morning Joe,' Only To Insult It Again 10 seconds ago

President Donald Trump lashed out again at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter Friday morning....

Eric Holder Sends Warning To DOJ, FBI Employees: 'Be Strong' 3 minutes ago

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder sent out a early morning message via Twitter,...

Kentucky Secretary Of State Rejects 'Election Integrity' Commission Request 56 minutes ago

Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Kentucky secretary of state, on Thursday evening said she would not...

'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts Hit Back At Trump In Op-Ed: He's 'Not Well' about 2 hours ago

The co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Mika Brzezinksi and Joe Scarborough on Friday morning...

Even Hannity Thinks Trump's 'Morning Joe' Tweets Weren't A Good Idea about 15 hours ago

Fox News host and ardent Trump booster Sean Hannity on Thursday said President Donald Trump's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.