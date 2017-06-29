Trump Lobs Vicious Tweet Attack At Mika Brzezinski, Claiming She Had ‘Face-Lift’

President Donald Trump was particularly upset with the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday morning, publishing particularly nasty tweets attacking Mika Brzezinski for going to his Mar-a-Lago resort after what he said was a “face lift.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Though Trump has continuously attacked the media now that he’s occupying the Oval Office, his Thursday morning attack on Brzezinksi was atypically personal and vicious.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the tweets, but Trump has a longstanding feud with Brzezinski and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough. The two spoke with Trump regularly during the 2016 campaign, forcing them to defend their initially cozy coverage of Trump. However, the co-hosts have become increasingly critical of the President since.

The Thursday tweets were somewhat reminiscent of Trump’s attack on former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump blasted Kelly after a debate moderated by Fox News, saying he thought she must have had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In an apparent response to Trump’s rage-fueled tweet, Brzezinski tweeted a picture of a Cheerios box with the tag line “made for little hands.”