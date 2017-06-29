TPM Livewire

Trump Lobs Vicious Tweet Attack At Mika Brzezinski, Claiming She Had ‘Face-Lift’

President Donald Trump answers a question from a member of the media during a luncheon with Argentine President Mauricio Macri in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Published June 29, 2017 9:19 am

President Donald Trump was particularly upset with the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday morning, publishing particularly nasty tweets attacking Mika Brzezinski for going to his Mar-a-Lago resort after what he said was a “face lift.”

Though Trump has continuously attacked the media now that he’s occupying the Oval Office, his Thursday morning attack on Brzezinksi was atypically personal and vicious.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the tweets, but Trump has a longstanding feud with Brzezinski and “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough. The two spoke with Trump regularly during the 2016 campaign, forcing them to defend their initially cozy coverage of Trump. However, the co-hosts have become increasingly critical of the President since.

The Thursday tweets were somewhat reminiscent of Trump’s attack on former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump blasted Kelly after a debate moderated by Fox News, saying he thought she must have had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In an apparent response to Trump’s rage-fueled tweet, Brzezinski tweeted a picture of a Cheerios box with the tag line “made for little hands.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
