Trump Thinks ‘Fake News’ And ‘Enemies’ Want Him To Stop Tweeting

Kyle Mazza/SIPPL Sipa USA
Published August 1, 2017 10:54 am

Following a particularly chaotic week at the White House — which resulted in high-profile resignations, from the President’s chief of staff to his press secretary to his newly hired director of communications — President Donald Trump is still taking to Twitter to bash the media.

On Tuesday morning he called out the “Fake News media” and “Trump enemies” again and said social media was the only way he could “get the truth out!”

On Monday, just hours before it was announced that newly minted White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci had been pushed out of his new job, Trump patted himself on the back, tweeting about the stock market, low unemployment and border security, saying there was “No WH chaos!”

One of the first moves new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly made when he took over was to push Scaramucci out for his “inappropriate” comments in a profanity laced interview he gave The New Yorker, in which Scarmucci insulted both then-chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
