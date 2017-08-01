Trump Thinks ‘Fake News’ And ‘Enemies’ Want Him To Stop Tweeting

Following a particularly chaotic week at the White House — which resulted in high-profile resignations, from the President’s chief of staff to his press secretary to his newly hired director of communications — President Donald Trump is still taking to Twitter to bash the media.

On Tuesday morning he called out the “Fake News media” and “Trump enemies” again and said social media was the only way he could “get the truth out!”

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

On Monday, just hours before it was announced that newly minted White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci had been pushed out of his new job, Trump patted himself on the back, tweeting about the stock market, low unemployment and border security, saying there was “No WH chaos!”

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

One of the first moves new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly made when he took over was to push Scaramucci out for his “inappropriate” comments in a profanity laced interview he gave The New Yorker, in which Scarmucci insulted both then-chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon.