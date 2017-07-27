Scaramucci Vows To ‘Kill All The F*cking Leakers’ In Profanity-Laced Rant

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a rant in which he claimed that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus would shortly be ousted and pledged to “kill all the fucking leakers” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Thursday reported that Scaramucci called him the night before to interrogate Lizza about his report that Scaramucci was dining at the White House with Trump and a group of associates and Fox News big-wigs.

Senior White House official tells me that Melania was also at the dinner tonight with Trump, Hannity, Shine, and Scaramucci. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

“Who leaked that to you?” Scaramucci demanded, according to Lizza, and — when Lizza refused to name his sources — threatened to “eliminate everyone in the comms team.”

When Lizza asked Scaramucci why he was so insistent on keeping his dinner plans secret, Scaramucci said he “asked people not to leak things for a period of time,” which he called a “honeymoon period.”

“What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track,” Scaramucci said.

According to Lizza, Scaramucci convinced himself that Priebus had told Lizza of the dinner plans, and then offered a “leak” of his own: “Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

Scaramucci appeared to blame Priebus, and imitated him to Lizza: “Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

He claimed Priebus was jealous of not having been invited to the dinner, and called the chief of staff “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Scaramucci also had some choice words for chief White House strategist Steve Bannon as well.

“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President,” he said, claiming he was not interested in media attention for himself. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

