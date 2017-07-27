TPM Livewire

Scaramucci Vows To ‘Kill All The F*cking Leakers’ In Profanity-Laced Rant

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published July 27, 2017 5:31 pm

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a rant in which he claimed that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus would shortly be ousted and pledged to “kill all the fucking leakers” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Thursday reported that Scaramucci called him the night before to interrogate Lizza about his report that Scaramucci was dining at the White House with Trump and a group of associates and Fox News big-wigs.

“Who leaked that to you?” Scaramucci demanded, according to Lizza, and — when Lizza refused to name his sources — threatened to “eliminate everyone in the comms team.”

When Lizza asked Scaramucci why he was so insistent on keeping his dinner plans secret, Scaramucci said he “asked people not to leak things for a period of time,” which he called a “honeymoon period.”

“What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track,” Scaramucci said.

According to Lizza, Scaramucci convinced himself that Priebus had told Lizza of the dinner plans, and then offered a “leak” of his own: “Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

Scaramucci appeared to blame Priebus, and imitated him to Lizza: “Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

He claimed Priebus was jealous of not having been invited to the dinner, and called the chief of staff “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Scaramucci also had some choice words for chief White House strategist Steve Bannon as well.

“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President,” he said, claiming he was not interested in media attention for himself. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Read the full New Yorker story here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Scaramucci Vows To 'Kill All The F*cking Leakers' In Profanity-Laced Rant 5 seconds ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a...

Sessions Says Trump's Comments Are 'Kind Of Hurtful,' Praises Him Anyway 36 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said President Donald Trump's week-long tear against him...

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' about 2 hours ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists about 2 hours ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...

Sanders Won't Say If Trump Has Confidence In Chief Of Staff Priebus about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday would not say whether President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.