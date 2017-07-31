TPM Livewire

‘No WH Chaos!’ Trump Brags In Tweet On Stock Market, Employment Records

July 31, 2017

President Donald Trump celebrated a bullish stock market on Monday and asserted: “No WH chaos!”

He’s right about the market: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite all hit record highs in recent days. And unemployment is low, though when similar lows were recorded during the Obama administration then-candidate Trump said the unemployment rate was an inaccurate measure of the economy.

“Border security” is a vague term. But it’s true that federal law enforcement is deporting far more undocumented immigrants, especially those without criminal records, than during the Obama administration.

But there are no such metrics recording White House chaos: The President replaced his White House chief of staff Friday afternoon with the homeland security secretary, leaving another corner of the federal government without his chosen deputy.

And Trump recently raged at Congress for failing to pass an Obamacare repeal bill, and urged Senate Republicans to rid the chamber of legislative filibuster rules that necessitate 60 votes on most legislation — even though their Obamacare repeal effort did not muster even a simple majority.

