Trump: Scalise ‘May Have Brought Some Unity’ To US Through ‘Great Sacrifice’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he hopes House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) has “brought some unity” to the United States by making a “great sacrifice.” Scalise was shot on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

“Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided county,” Trump said in remarks at the White House before signing an executive order. “I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country. Let’s hope so.”

He said Scalise is “in some trouble.”

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said. “But he’s a great fighter and he’s going to be OK, we hope.”

MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday said Scalise was shot in the hip and “will require additional operations.”

“He was transported in shock,” the hospital announced. “He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical.”