Fired DOJ Attorney Testifies In Wake Of Trump Intimidation: I Won’t Be ‘Bullied’ To Hide ‘Corruption’ 

Former U.S. pardon attorney Liz Oyer, who was fired last month for refusing to comply with an order to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights, spoke before congressional Democrats Monday on her recent termination and efforts by some in the DOJ and Trump’s administration to intimidate her out of showing up for that very testimony.

Days before the “shadow hearing” led by Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) Monday afternoon, Oyer received a warning from the Justice Department about testifying before Democrats.

In its warning to Oyer, the Justice Department argued that Oyer was prohibited from testifying about the details of her termination on the basis of executive privilege.

Oyer received the warning from DOJ officials via email, according to new reporting from Reuters published Monday. Armed U.S. Marshals were reportedly set to also deliver the message to Oyer in person, but because she confirmed receipt of the DOJ letter via email, that did not end up happening, according to Reuters.

“This highly unusual step of directing armed law enforcement officers to the home of a former Department of Justice employee who has engaged in no misconduct, let alone criminal conduct, simply to deliver a letter, is both unprecedented and completely inappropriate,” Oyer’s lawyer Michael Bromwich, who served as the DOJ inspector general during the Clinton administration, wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

Bromwich further argued that the Trump administration’s attempt to bar Oyer from sharing her testimony on the legal basis of executive privilege, was, in his words, “completely without merit.”

“The president has not asserted executive privilege over any matter at issue here,” he wrote.

“The rule of law is being attacked and subverted from an administration intoxicated by its own power,” Schiff said, explaining why he and Raskin convened Monday’s hearing. As members of the minority party in the House and Senate, Democrats cannot stage official committee hearings, but have instead opted to host “shadow hearings” in recent days to gather testimony from witnesses in a public setting.

“We will do the investigative work that our colleagues across the aisle refuse to do. We will expose the illegality, abuse and corruption of this administration and within the Department of Justice,” he continued.

Oyer was one of several who shared testimony as part of Monday’s “shadow hearing.” Oyer described her termination as “abrupt” and detailed the way she was “frantically pulled out” by her deputy into the hallway, who informed her that security officers were waiting for her in her office.

“I had no time to say goodbye to my team,” she said. “I was in shock. Everyone I passed on the way out was looking on in shock and horror.”

Oyer was terminated after refusing to add Mel Gibson, an actor and Trump supporter, to a list of people whose gun rights should be restored.

Oyer also explained how she learned that the Deputy Attorney General’s Office had directed two armed US Marshals to show up at her house and serve her a letter warning her not to testify Monday.

“The letter was a warning to me about the risks of testifying here today, but I’m here because I will not be bullied into concealing the ongoing corruption and abuse of power at the Department of Justice,” she said. “DOJ is entrusted with keeping us safe, upholding the rule of law and protecting our civil rights. It is not a personal favor bank for the president.”

“It should alarm all Americans that the leadership of the Department of Justice appears to value political loyalty above the fair and responsible administration of justice,” added Oyer.