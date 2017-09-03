Trump Says He’ll Meet With ‘Military Leaders’ To Discuss North Korea

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would meet with his chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis and “other military leaders” after North Korea’s state-run media claimed its leader inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

“I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea,” Trump tweeted.

He said the United States “is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

Trump’s remarks were in contrast to his comments on the subject Sunday morning, when he called North Korea “a rogue nation” and “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he would “draft a sanctions package” on North Korea to send to Trump.