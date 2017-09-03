TPM Livewire

Mnuchin Says He Will ‘Draft A Sanctions Package’ Against North Korea

PIN-IT
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during the news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 3, 2017 10:45 am

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he will “draft a sanctions package” to send President Donald Trump in response to reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

“We’ve already started with sanctions against North Korea, but I am going to draft a sanctions package to send to the President for his strong consideration,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said “anybody that wants to do trade or business” with North Korea would be prevented from also doing so with the United States.

“We are going to work with our allies, we’ll work with China, but people need to cut off North Korea economically,” Mnuchin said. “This is unacceptable behavior.”

Pressed for specifics, he said, “We’re going to strongly consider everything at this point.”

Trump on Sunday responded to reports that North Korea had carried out what he called “a major Nuclear Test” by calling the nation “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

“They only understand one thing!” he tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schiff: 'Probably Past Time' For House Intel Panel To Subpoena White House 38 minutes ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday...

Mattis: US Will Meet 'Any Threat' With 'Massive Military Response' about 1 hours ago

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Sunday said "any threat" to the United States,...

Flake: 'Nobody' Should Support Trump's Pledges On Wall, Ending DACA Program about 1 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Sunday said that "nobody ought to support" President Donald...

CNN: Obama Advised Trump In Letter To Lead Through 'Action And Example' about 3 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama left President Donald Trump several items of advice in a letter...

Trump Says He'll Meet With 'Military Leaders' To Discuss North Korea about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would meet with his chief of staff...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.