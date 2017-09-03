Mnuchin Says He Will ‘Draft A Sanctions Package’ Against North Korea

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he will “draft a sanctions package” to send President Donald Trump in response to reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

“We’ve already started with sanctions against North Korea, but I am going to draft a sanctions package to send to the President for his strong consideration,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He said “anybody that wants to do trade or business” with North Korea would be prevented from also doing so with the United States.

“We are going to work with our allies, we’ll work with China, but people need to cut off North Korea economically,” Mnuchin said. “This is unacceptable behavior.”

Pressed for specifics, he said, “We’re going to strongly consider everything at this point.”

Trump on Sunday responded to reports that North Korea had carried out what he called “a major Nuclear Test” by calling the nation “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

“They only understand one thing!” he tweeted.