Trump: North Korea Is A ‘Rogue Nation’ For Conducting A ‘Major Nuclear Test’

President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned North Korea for conducting what the nation’s state-run media claimed was the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

“North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test,” Trump tweeted.

He called North Korea “a rogue nation” and “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

“They only understand one thing!” the President tweeted.

Trump’s remarks were a return to the harsh rhetoric he employed in August following reports that North Korea had produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on an intercontinental ballistic missile, when the President pledged any further threats would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

After North Korea fired a missile over Japan last week, Trump issued a statement declaring that “all options are on the table.”

He later complained on Twitter about negotiations with North Korea and declared, “Talking is not the answer!”