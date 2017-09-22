TPM Livewire

Trump Dismisses ‘Russia Hoax’ And The Influence Of Facebook Ads

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign stop at Saint Anselm College Monday, June 13, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Jim Cole/AP
Published September 22, 2017 9:48 am

Amid the news that Facebook plans to arrange to turn over ads bought by Kremlin-linked entities during the 2016 campaign to Congress, President Donald Trump lashed out and dismissed the belief held by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election as a “hoax.”

Trump claimed that the real issues with the 2016 election were Hillary Clinton and the “fake news media” instead:

Facebook announced Thursday it would turn over Russian ads from the 2016 election to Congress. A Kremlin-linked troll farm spent about $100,000 on political ads during the 2016 election, which Facebook has begun to remove.

Trump has long dismissed the Russia probe as a “hoax” and denied that his campaign tried to collude with Russia. In July, when news broke that Donald Trump, Jr. and other campaign aides met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, Trump called the investigation a “witch hunt.” At a rally in August, he called the probe a “total fabrication.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Trump Dismisses 'Russia Hoax' And The Influence Of Facebook Ads

