TPM Livewire

Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of Obama Over Russian Meddling, Wants Apology

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 10:07 am

President Donald Trump asked former President Obama for an apology on Monday, accusing him of doing “nothing” in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election and asserting there was no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Trump also said Obama “colluded or obstructed,” though it was unclear what specifically the charge was in reference to.

Trump echoed the criticisms he made Friday and Saturday, which appeared to be in response to a lengthy Washington Post report on Friday detailing the decision-making process behind Obama’s response to Russian meddling.

Trump’s reference to Obama choking seemed to be in reference to one unnamed Post source, “a former senior Obama administration official involved in White House deliberations on Russia,” who said: “It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend … I feel like we sort of choked.”

The Trump administration has appeared wary of antagonizing Russia. Trump himself frequently called the Russian election interference story a hoax, and raised the possibility that other state or non-state actors could have stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee and others, despite the assertions of the intelligence community.

The intelligence community formally accused Russia of interfering in the election in October. In December, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and their families and seized two Russian diplomatic compounds, in addition to instituting new sanctions. In January, a declassified intelligence community report asserted that “Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

However, according to the Post’s reporting, the administration was wary of appearing as though they were interfering in the election in order to favor Hillary Clinton; Trump at that point spoke frequently of a “rigged” election.

Months before the first formal accusation against Russia, Trump asked the country during a press conference: “I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and others were resistant to announcing Russian intentions publicly, the Post reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of Obama Over Russian Meddling, Wants Apology 3 seconds ago

President Donald Trump asked former President Obama for an apology on Monday, accusing him...

Ivanka Trump, Adviser To The President: I Try To 'Stay Out Of Politics' 1 minute ago

Speaking to "Fox and Friends" host Monday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump, who works...

Johnson: Senate Bill Doesn't 'Come Close' To Fixing Issues With Obamacare about 1 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of four conservative senators who issued a statement last...

Top Senate Republican: Obamacare Repeal Vote Is 'Going To Be Close' about 2 hours ago

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday...

WaPo: Kushner's Company Got $285 Million Loan Month Before Election about 3 hours ago

Jared Kushner's family real estate company received a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.