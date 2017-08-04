TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Amid Reports Of Grand Jury, Trump Calls For Prosecutors To Go After Clinton

PIN-IT
AP
By Published August 4, 2017 7:43 am
Views

As several news outlets reported that special counsel Robert Mueller has empaneled a grand jury in the Russia probe, signaling that the investigation has intensified, President Donald Trump on Thursday night dismissed the “Russia hoax” and instead called on prosecutors to investigate Hillary Clinton.

During a rally in West Virginia, Trump returned to his comfort zone of a campaign-style speech, railing against his former rival like it’s still 2016. As he addressed the Russia probe, he quickly pivoted to Clinton, suggesting that she should be the target of federal investigations instead of the Trump campaign.

“The Russia story is a total fabrication. It’s just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics. That’s all it is. It just makes them feel better when they have nothing else to talk about,” Trump said at the beginning of a five-minute riff about the Russia probes.

“What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” he said.

When he mentioned Clinton’s name, the crown began chanting “Lock her up,” just as they did on the campaign trail. And when the chant began to fade away, Trump continued to rail against Clinton.

“They should be looking at the paid Russian speeches and the owned Russian companies,” he said. “Or let them look at the uranium she sold that is now in the hands of very angry Russians.”

He then returned to his own campaign, denying that his team worked with Russia.

“Most people know there were no Russians in our campaign, there never were. We didn’t win because of Russia, we won because of you,” Trump said to cheers in the crowd.

“They can’t beat us at the voting booths so they’re trying to cheat you out of the future and the future that you want,” he added.

After painting the Russia probes as a witch hunt by those who lost the 2016 election, Trump said that he just hopes that the investigation is fair.

“I just hope the final determination is a truly honest one which is what the millions of people who gave us our big win in November deserve and what all Americans who want a better future want and deserve,” he said.

His speech followed reports that Mueller is putting together a grand jury in Washington, D.C. for the Russia probe. The move signals the scope of the investigation, but Trump’s lawyer said he was not surprised by the move.

As the Russia probe has intensified, Trump has become increasingly angered by it. He has been publicly bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, openly lamenting that Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe. As part of his public humiliation campaign against Sessions, Trump criticized the Justice Department for not investigating his campaign rival, Hillary Clinton. He made these comments even after his team said that he would not go after her now that Trump is president.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

McCain on Trump-Backed Immigration Bill: ‘I Wouldn’t Do It’ 18 minutes ago

While he is a supporter of a merit-based immigration plan, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)...

Trump Attorney Says Report That Mueller Convened A Grand Jury Is 'No Surprise' about 13 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s outside legal team, on Thursday said...

Trump Org Says Secret Service Is No Longer Leasing Space In Trump Tower about 13 hours ago

The Secret Service is no longer leasing space in President Donald Trump's eponymous tower in...

Reports: West Virginia Gov. To Switch Parties To GOP At Trump Rally Thursday about 15 hours ago

The governor of West Virginia, a Democrat, will introduce President Donald Trump at a...

CNN: Mueller Continues Probes Into Trump's Russian Business Ties about 15 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his expanding team of investigators have turned their attention to President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.