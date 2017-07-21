Reports: Trump Reshuffling Legal Team As Mueller Digs Into Trump Finances

On Wednesday, the President aired his grievances with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election, suggesting to the New York Times that it would be a “violation” if Mueller started looking into his family’s finances.

On Thursday, it came to light that Mueller would, in fact, be taking a look at a number of Russia-related business transactions the President has conducted in recent years.

By Thursday evening, President Donald Trump’s legal team spokesperson resigned — after just two months in the position — confirming reports that there may be some reshuffling on the President’s legal team as the Mueller investigation continues.

Spokesman Mark Corallo resigned Thursday evening after growing frustrated with the legal team’s operations and concerned about whether he was being told the truth, according to reports from Politico, CNN and the New York Times. Corallo, who has publicly praised Mueller for his credibility, told an unnamed Politico source that there was “too much fighting all the time” and he no longer needed the money.

The resignation follows reports that the President hired veteran Washington reporter Ty Cobb to handle all media questions on the Russia investigation and that Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz may be moving into a smaller role on the legal team.

Kasowitz will no longer be leading the team’s legal strategy, according to CNN and Politico. That will now be handled by attorneys John Dowd and Jay Sekulow. The move comes as Kasowitz faces scrutiny over ProPublica reports on his poor behavior outside of work and profane emails he sent to a stranger.

The legal team’s strategy will reportedly now go on the offensive against Mueller and the Russia probe, with plans to look into the backgrounds of Mueller’s team to find conflicts of interest that they could use to discredit or fire the special counsel.