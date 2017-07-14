TPM Livewire

Reports: Trump Hires Veteran DC Lawyer To Head PR On Russia Investigation

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump during his meeting with U.S. Mayors and Governors for an Infrastructure Summit in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 14, 2017 2:59 pm

President Donald Trump has added another lawyer to his team of outside counsel managing investigations into whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the election, according to reports from Bloomberg and NBC.

Veteran Washington, D.C. lawyer Ty Cobb will start working for the President at the end of the month and will take the lead on responding to media questions about the investigation. He’ll also work closely with Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, who is the head attorney handling the case for Trump. The hire, which Bloomberg and NBC confirmed through anonymous White House officials, comes after news broke that the President’s son held a meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney on the premises that he would receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

In emails, between Donald Trump Jr. and a family acquaintance who arranged the meeting, that were released by Trump Jr. this week, it’s clear Trump Jr. was led to believe the Russian government wanted to help his father’s campaign. On Friday, a former Soviet counterintelligence officer confirmed to the Associated Press that he was also at the meeting.

According to Bloomberg, which broke the Cobb story, top administrators are bringing Cobb into the mix because they want someone to enforce discipline in the White House on matters related to the Russian investigation. That includes reigning in the President, who is known for ranting on Twitter about the matter.

Other lawyers and spokespeople considered for the role were Matt Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa; Laura Ingraham, a conservative radio host; and Washington attorneys William Burck and Emmet Flood, Bloomberg reported.

Cobb is a relative of the famous baseball player by the same name and was chosen for his experience representing key figures who were investigated under the former President Bill Clinton administration.   

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Hires Veteran DC Lawyer To Head PR On Russia Investigation 7 seconds ago

President Donald Trump has added another lawyer to his team of outside counsel managing...

GOP Rep. Dave Brat: We’ve Gotten ‘A Little Hysterical’ About Russia about 2 hours ago

A Republican congressman said Friday that Democrats are taking Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-linked...

Schiff: 'Another Deeply Disturbing Fact' Revealed In Trump Jr. Meeting about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Friday that reports that a...

GOP Rep. On Russia Controversy: Get The Trump Children Out Of White House about 3 hours ago

In an interview with a local TV station, Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) said he has...

GOP Rep. On Donald Jr.'s Russian Meeting: 'Nothing Wrong With That' (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) said Friday that “there’s nothing wrong with” Donald Trump Jr.'s...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.