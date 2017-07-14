Reports: Trump Hires Veteran DC Lawyer To Head PR On Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump has added another lawyer to his team of outside counsel managing investigations into whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the election, according to reports from Bloomberg and NBC.

Veteran Washington, D.C. lawyer Ty Cobb will start working for the President at the end of the month and will take the lead on responding to media questions about the investigation. He’ll also work closely with Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, who is the head attorney handling the case for Trump. The hire, which Bloomberg and NBC confirmed through anonymous White House officials, comes after news broke that the President’s son held a meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney on the premises that he would receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

In emails, between Donald Trump Jr. and a family acquaintance who arranged the meeting, that were released by Trump Jr. this week, it’s clear Trump Jr. was led to believe the Russian government wanted to help his father’s campaign. On Friday, a former Soviet counterintelligence officer confirmed to the Associated Press that he was also at the meeting.

According to Bloomberg, which broke the Cobb story, top administrators are bringing Cobb into the mix because they want someone to enforce discipline in the White House on matters related to the Russian investigation. That includes reigning in the President, who is known for ranting on Twitter about the matter.

Other lawyers and spokespeople considered for the role were Matt Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa; Laura Ingraham, a conservative radio host; and Washington attorneys William Burck and Emmet Flood, Bloomberg reported.

Cobb is a relative of the famous baseball player by the same name and was chosen for his experience representing key figures who were investigated under the former President Bill Clinton administration.