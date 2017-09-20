Trump Calls Out Rand Paul For Opposing Latest Obamacare Repeal Push

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for his staunch opposition to the Senate’s last-gasp effort to repeal Obamacare before the end of the month.

Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Paul is the one senator who has so far made very clear he will not support the Obamacare repeal bill crafted by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), though others are likely to follow. Paul has rankled Republican leadership throughout their months-long effort to repeal Obamacare, repeatedly labeling certain proposals as “Obamacare lite,” a term he’s using again this time around.

Throughout that process, Rand spoke to Trump about Obamacare repeal, building a relationship with the White House. While the House was working on its Obamacare repeal bill, Paul came out against the legislation. He then played a game of golf with Trump in April, after which he said he was optimistic about reaching an agreement to repeal Obamacare.

Paul met with Trump again in June as he was an outspoken skeptic of Senate efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Despite their frequent conversations about Obamacare, Trump was reportedly irked by Paul’s loud, public opposition to Senate repeal efforts.