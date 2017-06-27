TPM Livewire

Rand Paul To Meet With Trump And Discuss Senate Obamacare Repeal

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. He is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed it but are open to negotiations, which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) )
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 27, 2017 12:41 pm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday said he is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Paul is a holdout on the proposal, which has seen defections from hardline and moderate conservatives.

Paul said that at the meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, he plans to give Trump suggestions he has previously “tried to tell Senate leaders with no result so far.”

A White House official confirmed to pool reporters that Paul and Trump are scheduled to meet and discuss the legislation.

Paul on Monday said Republican leadership had not reached out to negotiate for his support for the Senate bill, and said Trump would have to intercede on hardline conservatives’ behalf.

“The President is going to have to tell leadership they’re going to have to negotiate with some of us who don’t see this bill as being good for the country,” he said.

After the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday released its analysis of the proposal, which it estimated would push 22 million people off health care coverage by 2026, Paul described the bill in even harsher terms.

“It’s a terrible bill,” he said.

Paul said he would not vote for the legislation itself or on the procedural motion to proceed. Enough Republican defections on the latter could kill the bill before it moves to the Senate floor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Most Popular

