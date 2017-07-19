TPM Livewire

Trump Was Reportedly Annoyed Rand Paul Publicly Trashed Senate Repeal Bill

Zach Gibson/FR170359 AP
Published July 19, 2017

On Monday night, as the demise of the Senate’s legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare was sealed, President Donald Trump complained to a group of Senate Republicans about the way Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) aired his grievances about the bill, according to a Tuesday New York Times report.

Trump was annoyed that Paul repeatedly trashed the bill in public, rather than quietly opposing the legislation, the New York Times reported, citing a guest at the dinner Trump held with some Republican senators who backed the legislation.

The President’s frustration with Paul is interesting given that the two have spoken over the phone several times throughout the Obamacare repeal effort. Paul spoke with Trump in January as efforts were just getting underway, and chatted with him again in March about potential changes to the House bill.

The senator also said at the end of June that he spoke with Trump about repealing Obamacare and punting on a replacement as discussions on the Senate legislation stalled.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
