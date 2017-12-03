TPM Livewire

Trump: People Should Consider ‘Suing ABC’ Over Botched Flynn Report

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
Lee Jin-man/AP POOL
By Published December 3, 2017 8:50 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday said people who lost money when the stock market reacted to an inaccurate ABC News report about his former adviser Mike Flynn should “consider” suing the network.

“People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused,” Trump tweeted.

Ross on Friday reported that Trump directed Flynn to make contact with Russia while he was a candidate. ABC News later corrected its reporting to reflect that Trump allegedly gave Flynn that instruction after he was elected, not during his campaign.

The network suspended Ross for four weeks without pay and said his reporting “had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process.”

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday,” ABC News said in a statement.

According to CNN, while the Dow fell more than 350 points after ABC News aired the report, it largely recovered and closed only 41 points lower than it opened.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

