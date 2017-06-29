Trump’s Attack On Mika Brzezinski Is Apparently Too Much For Some GOPers

President Donald Trump’s attack Thursday morning on “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance was apparently too much for several Republican senators, who condemned his remarks as unpresidential.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a tweet called Trump’s remarks “beneath the office” of the President and an example of “what is wrong with American politics.”

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

“Please just stop,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) tweeted. “This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) did not respond directly to Trump’s comments, but tweeted a link to an editorial he wrote calling for “civility” in politics.

“It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech,” he tweeted.

"It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech." https://t.co/BVVKFll3Sj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 29, 2017

Hatch’s communications director Matt Whitlock characterized Trump’s remarks as “bad tweets.”

“Guessing the morning calls with the legal team didn’t cover facelift insults,” he said.

Oh gosh. Those are bad tweets. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 29, 2017

Guessing the morning calls with the legal team didn't cover facelift insults. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 29, 2017

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) said he was “obviously concerned” about the “type of language” Trump used, but equivocated that he did not “know the context” of Trump’s remarks.

“I was just made aware of that tweet, and don’t know the context,” he said on CNN. “Maybe the intent is to distract from the health care debate.”

Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) said Trump’s comments were “not okay.”

“As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks,” she tweeted. “We should be working to empower women.”

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

“This has to stop,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted.

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

“The President’s tweet was completely inappropriate and I think he needs to better appreciate the roles played by the three branches of government and by the media,” Collins said on CNN. “And we’re not going to agree, we’re not always going to get along, but there is no need for such uncivil language.”

“Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) tweeted.

Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) during his weekly press conference said Trump’s remarks were not “appropriate.”

“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that,” Ryan said.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said political leaders including Trump “should model civility, honor, and respect in our political rhetoric.”

“The President’s tweets today don’t help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue,” he tweeted.

On the President's tweets this morning → pic.twitter.com/tJJqsV8KCb — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017

Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) said he does not “believe the President’s tweets this morning Make America Great Again.”

“We need more civility in our rhetoric,” Yoder tweeted.

We need more civility in our rhetoric. These kinds of mean-spirited attacks don't help us come together as Americans. — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) June 29, 2017

Trump’s attack on Brzezinski, who he claimed visited his Mar-a-Lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” was reminiscent of his many remarks on women’s appearances during his campaign for president.

After a debate in August 2015 hosted by Fox News, Trump suggested that moderator Megyn Kelly asked him difficult questions because she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In September 2016, Trump claimed Hillary Clinton did not “have the look” to be president.

A month later, he appeared to disparage Clinton’s appearance again, saying he “wasn’t impressed” when she walked in front of him at a debate.

During the Republican primary race, Trump insulted rival Carly Fiorina’s physical appearance as well.

“Look at that face!” he reportedly said. “Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next President?”

“I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?” Trump added, as quoted by Rolling Stone.

In October 2016, when the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording surfaced of Trump bragging about forcibly grabbing and kissing women, several of the Republicans who found his Thursday tweets unacceptable similarly condemned his remarks but took no further action.

Hatch condemned Trump’s comments, which he called “offensive and disgusting,” but did not withdraw his support.

Reed called Trump’s remarks “disappointing and offensive” and “just wrong” but did not withdraw his support.

And Jenkins’ response: “I’m not going to come out with a new statement on the presidential race very time a new headline hits the papers.”