Trump’s Attack On Mika Brzezinski Is Apparently Too Much For Some GOPers

President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Seated with him, from left, are Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published June 29, 2017 11:08 am

President Donald Trump’s attack Thursday morning on “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance was apparently too much for several Republican senators, who condemned his remarks as unpresidential.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a tweet called Trump’s remarks “beneath the office” of the President and an example of “what is wrong with American politics.”

“Please just stop,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) tweeted. “This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) did not respond directly to Trump’s comments, but tweeted a link to an editorial he wrote calling for “civility” in politics.

“It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech,” he tweeted.

Hatch’s communications director Matt Whitlock characterized Trump’s remarks as “bad tweets.”

“Guessing the morning calls with the legal team didn’t cover facelift insults,” he said.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) said he was “obviously concerned” about the “type of language” Trump used, but equivocated that he did not “know the context” of Trump’s remarks.

“I was just made aware of that tweet, and don’t know the context,” he said on CNN. “Maybe the intent is to distract from the health care debate.”

Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) said Trump’s comments were “not okay.”

“As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks,” she tweeted. “We should be working to empower women.”

“This has to stop,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tweeted.

“The President’s tweet was completely inappropriate and I think he needs to better appreciate the roles played by the three branches of government and by the media,” Collins said on CNN. “And we’re not going to agree, we’re not always going to get along, but there is no need for such uncivil language.”

“Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) tweeted.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) during his weekly press conference said Trump’s remarks were not “appropriate.”

“What we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that,” Ryan said.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said political leaders including Trump “should model civility, honor, and respect in our political rhetoric.”

“The President’s tweets today don’t help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue,” he tweeted.

Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) said he does not “believe the President’s tweets this morning Make America Great Again.”

“We need more civility in our rhetoric,” Yoder tweeted.

Trump’s attack on Brzezinski, who he claimed visited his Mar-a-Lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” was reminiscent of his many remarks on women’s appearances during his campaign for president.

After a debate in August 2015 hosted by Fox News, Trump suggested that moderator Megyn Kelly asked him difficult questions because she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In September 2016, Trump claimed Hillary Clinton did not “have the look” to be president.

A month later, he appeared to disparage Clinton’s appearance again, saying he “wasn’t impressed” when she walked in front of him at a debate.

During the Republican primary race, Trump insulted rival Carly Fiorina’s physical appearance as well.

“Look at that face!” he reportedly said. “Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next President?”

“I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?” Trump added, as quoted by Rolling Stone.

In October 2016, when the infamous “Access Hollywood” recording surfaced of Trump bragging about forcibly grabbing and kissing women, several of the Republicans who found his Thursday tweets unacceptable similarly condemned his remarks but took no further action.

Hatch condemned Trump’s comments, which he called “offensive and disgusting,” but did not withdraw his support.

Reed called Trump’s remarks “disappointing and offensive” and “just wrong” but did not withdraw his support.

And Jenkins’ response: “I’m not going to come out with a new statement on the presidential race very time a new headline hits the papers.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
