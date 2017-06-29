TPM Livewire

Ryan: Trump’s Personal Attack On MSNBC Host Not ‘Appropriate’ (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Published June 29, 2017 11:53 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s remarks attacking the appearance of “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski were not appropriate or helpful.

“I just saw it a little bit ago. Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” Ryan said during his weekly press conference. “I think — look, what we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone and the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Ryan was the latest in a line of Republicans lawmakers to condemn Trump’s attack on Brzezinski, whom Trump called “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and claimed visited his Mar-a-Lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
