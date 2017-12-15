Trump Dumps Roy Moore: He Should ‘Certainly’ Concede To Doug Jones

President Trump has always been clear about his preference for winners. And embattled former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is no exception.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday morning, Trump said Moore should “certainly” concede to his Democratic opponent Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL).

“I think he should. He tried,” he said, responding to questions about whether Moore should give it up. “I want to support, I always want to support the person running, we need the seat, and we would like to have the seat, but I think we are doing very well on the taxes and we will see what happens. … It will be the biggest tax decrease or tax cut in the history of our country, but as far as Roy Moore, yeah, it’s— I would certainly say, yeah, he should.”

The White House took a similar stance on Thursday. When asked if he should concede, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “it should have already taken place.”

Jones beat Moore by 1.5 percentage points, according to unofficial results, but Moore has refused to concede. On Wednesday night, his campaign released a video of Moore suggesting that provisional and military ballots could still change the outcome of the results. The Alabama secretary of state has not yet certified the ballot results, but has already said that it’s unlikely that Moore could win given the current margin of the race.