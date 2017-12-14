Moore Still Won’t Concede Alabama Senate Race: ‘The Battle Rages On’

Roy Moore still refuses to concede the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones and suggested in a video released by his campaign Wednesday night that provisional and military ballots could still swing the race in his favor.

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion, and to set free a suffering humanity. And the battle rages on,” Moore says in the video. “In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots. This has been a very close race – and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state.”

Though it’s true that the secretary of state has not certified the results and the state must account for remaining ballots, the secretary of state has also said that it’s unlikely Moore will ultimately defeat Jones given the current margin in the race.

In the video, Moore went on to charge that the political process has been “tainted” by “baseless” allegations and money from outside groups.

“Immorality sweeps over our land. Even our political process has been affected with baseless and false allegations, which have become more relevant than the true issues which affect our country,” Moore says in the video. “This election was tainted by over $50 million from outside groups who want to retain power in their own corrupt ideology.”

Jones leads Moore by 1.5 percentage points according to unofficial results. The race as of Thursday morning is not close enough to trigger a state-sponsored recount. Alabama and national Republicans have accepted the results of the race — President Donald Trump called Jones to congratulate him on the win on Wednesday.

Watch Moore’s video: