Trump: Military Plans ‘Locked and Loaded Should N. Korea Act Unwisely’

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Made in America," product showcase featuring items created in each of the U.S. 50 states, at the White House, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 11, 2017 8:37 am

After telling reporters Thursday afternoon that his “fire and fury” comment maybe “wasn’t tough enough,” the President took his rhetoric one step further.

On Friday morning President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. military has solutions “fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.”

The tweet follows a week-long back-and-forth of statements between North Korea and the U.S. after the United Nations passed sanctions against the country last weekend for its repeated missile tests.

Earlier this week, it was reported that North Korea had developed a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a ballistic missile.

Trump’s language escalated at this point. Speaking to reporters Tuesday he said North Korea would be met with “fire and fury and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before” if it didn’t stop with the threats.

North Korea responded by making threats against Guam, a U.S. territory.

During a visit to Guam Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dialed back the President’s rhetoric, saying Americans can “sleep well” at night.

Later Thursday Trump told reporters that maybe his “fire and fury” comment “wasn’t tough enough.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM
