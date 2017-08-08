TPM Livewire

Reports: North Korea Produced Nuclear Warhead That Can Fit Inside Missile

FILE- In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. North Korea has been condemned and sanctioned for its nuclear ambitions, yet has still received food, fuel and other aid from its neighbors and adversaries for decades. How does the small, isolated country keep getting what it wants and needs to prevent its collapse?(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
KCNA via KNS
August 8, 2017

North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside its missiles, several outlets reported Tuesday.

The Washington Post first reported that U.S. intelligence officials at the Defense Intelligence Agency concluded last month in a confidential assessment that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit in a missile. NBC News confirmed the report, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The report included the intelligence community’s assessment that North Korea “has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,” or intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the Washington Post.

The Pentagon in July said North Korea test-fired an ICBM, which analysts concluded put a wide swath of the United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, within range.

North Korea on Monday vowed “thousands-fold” revenge against the United States in response to the U.N. Security Council’s unanimous decision to impose tough new sanctions on North Korea.

Trump on Tuesday said action against North Korea must be “tough” and “decisive.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
