TPM Livewire

Trump: Las Vegas Strip Shooting Was ‘An Act Of Pure Evil’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 11:00 am

President Donald Trump on Monday said a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 50 people dead and hundreds injured was “an act of pure evil.”

“My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said in a statement from the White House.

He called the shooting, the most deadly in U.S. history, “an act of pure evil” and thanked the Las Vegas police department and first responders for the “miraculous” speed “with which they acted.”

Police on Monday identified Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada, as the shooter who opened fire on a music festival on the Las Vegas strip, killing 50 people and injuring hundreds.

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one, a parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” he said. “To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you.”

Trump said he ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff and announced that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday “to meet with law enforcement, first responders and the families of the victims.”

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one, and it always has,” he said. “May God bless the souls of the lives that are lost, may God give us the grace of healing and may God provide the grieving families with strength to carry on.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Las Vegas Strip Shooting Was 'An Act Of Pure Evil' 20 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 50...

Paul Ryan Orders Capitol Flags To Half-Staff After Las Vegas Mass Shooting 15 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday offered "condolences" to the families of those...

Images From Las Vegas Shooting Capture Terror, Chaos From Scene 37 minutes ago

A mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night killing at least 50 people...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Expected To Address Las Vegas Shooting At 10:30 AM ET 41 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is expected to address the Sunday night mass shooting in Las...

Videos Show Terror Of Las Vegas Shooting Massacre 56 minutes ago

A shooting on Sunday night at a Las Vegas music festival has left at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.