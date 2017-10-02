Sheriff IDs Suspect In Deadly Las Vegas Shooting As Stephen Paddock

Updated at 8:42 a.m. ET

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning identified the suspect in the Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 people dead as Stephen Paddock.

Paddock is a 64 year old while male, but Lombardo did not provide reporters with any more details on the suspect. The suspect in the shooting has died.

Lombardo said that he’s confident that law enforcement has located a female person of interest, who was previously identified as Marilou Danley.

CBS News reported that Paddock was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, where he lived in a retirement community. He had no previous run-ins with law enforcement, CBS News reported, citing the Mesquite police.

Lombardo told reporters around 6:30 a.m. Monday that police do not yet have a sense of a motive for the shooting, though authorities said they believe that the suspect acted alone.

The shooter opened fired on a music festival on the Las Vegas strip from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 200. Lombardo told reporters Monday morning that they do not know the exact weapons used, but that the shooter had rifles.

Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill later told CNN that the suspect had several firearms in his hotel room, including long rifles. McMahill was not clear on the exact number of weapons but said there were at least eight guns.

McMahill said that the suspect died from a gunshot wound but that it was unclear whether it was self-inflicted or from a law enforcement officer.