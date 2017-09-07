Trump Jr. After Senate Russia Interview: I Answered ‘All Of Their Questions’

President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. released a statement Thursday via Twitter after his five-hour closed-door interview with Senate Judiciary Committee that said he answered “all” the questions the committee and staff posed, “until both sides had exhausted their lines of questioning.”

“I trust this interview fully satisfied their inquiry,” Trump Jr. said.

I met with the Senate Judiciary Committee today. I am thankful for their professionalism and courtesy. pic.twitter.com/zIYkNOd4Zn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 7, 2017

Democrats on the committee have indicated they’d like the President’s son to also testify in a public setting.

A statement Trump Jr. offered during the committee interview that leaked earlier Thursday detailed his account of the Trump Tower meeting he attended in June of 2016 with Kremlin-linked figures.

“I did not collude with any foreign government and do not know of anyone who did,” Trump Jr. said in the statement to the committee.