TPM Livewire

AP: Trump Has Been Yelling At The TV, Frustrated With Focus On Russia Probes

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump XXXX Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan xxxx at the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 17, 2017 11:16 am

President Donald Trump continued to fume this week over the continued attention paid to the Russia probes, especially following a report that he’s now under investigation for potential obstruction of justice.

The President has been yelling at the television, according to the Associated Press:

Trump advisers and confidants describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets in the White House carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy to discredit — and potentially end — his presidency.

He has also started to direct some of his anger at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, according to the AP and the New York Times. The Times reported:

Inside the White House, those close to the president say he has continued to fume about the actions of Justice Department officials, his anger focused mostly on Mr. Rosenstein for appointing Mr. Mueller and on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime political ally whose decision to recuse himself from the Russia case in March enraged Mr. Trump.

Trump’s frustration with Rosenstein spilled into the public sphere on Friday morning with a series of tweets about the Russia probe, one of which appeared to be aimed at Rosenstein.

The President’s outburst on Twitter followed a bizarre statement from Rosenstein Thursday night warning Americans against trusting anonymous sources in news reports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

AP: Trump Has Been Yelling At The TV, Frustrated With Focus On Russia Probes 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump continued to fume this week over the continued attention paid to...

Trump Hires Another Lawyer For Russia Legal Team 40 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has hired another attorney to join his outside legal team as...

Read: Ethics Office Releases Trump's June 2017 Financial Disclosure about 18 hours ago

The Office of Government Ethics on Friday released President Donald Trump’s 2017 financial disclosure,...

Report: House Intel Committee Wants To Talk To Trump’s Digital Director about 18 hours ago

The House Intelligence Committee wants to hear from Brad Parscale, who was the digital...

Schiff Warns Trump Against 'Saturday Night Massacre' Redux about 20 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to President Donald Trump’s bizarre Friday statement that appeared to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.