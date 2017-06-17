AP: Trump Has Been Yelling At The TV, Frustrated With Focus On Russia Probes

President Donald Trump continued to fume this week over the continued attention paid to the Russia probes, especially following a report that he’s now under investigation for potential obstruction of justice.

The President has been yelling at the television, according to the Associated Press:

Trump advisers and confidants describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets in the White House carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy to discredit — and potentially end — his presidency.

He has also started to direct some of his anger at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, according to the AP and the New York Times. The Times reported:

Inside the White House, those close to the president say he has continued to fume about the actions of Justice Department officials, his anger focused mostly on Mr. Rosenstein for appointing Mr. Mueller and on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a longtime political ally whose decision to recuse himself from the Russia case in March enraged Mr. Trump.

Trump’s frustration with Rosenstein spilled into the public sphere on Friday morning with a series of tweets about the Russia probe, one of which appeared to be aimed at Rosenstein.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The President’s outburst on Twitter followed a bizarre statement from Rosenstein Thursday night warning Americans against trusting anonymous sources in news reports.