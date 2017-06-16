TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Deputy AG Issues Strange Statement Warning Against Anonymous Sources

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published June 16, 2017 9:12 am
Views

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday night issued an odd statement warning Americans against trusting news stories that cite “anonymous ‘officials.'”

It was not immediately clear what stories Rosenstein was referring to in the cryptic statement, but it followed several Thursday evening reports about the status of the investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian operatives.

“Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country – let alone the branch or agency of government – with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations,” he said in the statement. “The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations.”

Rosenstein’s statement echoed President Donald Trump’s attempts to delegitimize news stories about his administration, albeit with a more measured approach. Trump constantly blasts “fake news,” while Rosenstein issued a warning about anonymous sourcing.

An anonymous Justice Department official told a CNN reporter Friday morning that Trump did not order Rosenstein to issue the statement on anonymous sources.

A Washington Post report that special counsel Robert Mueller is looking at Jared Kushner’s finances cited anonymous sources, but described them as U.S. officials. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Mueller is investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct justice, citing unnamed “officials.”

However, Trump appeared to confirm himself on Friday morning that he is under investigation by the FBI.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Confirms He's Under Investigation, Blames Unnamed Person 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump admitted to being under investigation Friday, in a perplexing tweet that...

Reports: Trump Transition Team Told To Save Russia-Related Documents about 1 hours ago

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's transition team told transition and campaign officials to...

WaPo: Special Counsel Looking At Jared Kushner's Business Activities about 2 hours ago

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into the business dealings of Jared Kushner, son-in-law...

Prosecutors: Man Arrested In May With Guns At Trump Hotel Went Back To D.C. about 16 hours ago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to revoke the pretrial release of a man...

Pence Hires Outside Counsel To Guide Him Through Russia Investigations about 16 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence's office on Thursday confirmed that Pence has retained outside counsel to guide him...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.