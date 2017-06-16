Trump Blasts ‘Sad’ Russia Probes, Says They’ve Found No Evidence Of Collusion

President Donald Trump on Friday morning attempted to mock the Russia probes, claiming that they had not yet found evidence of collusion.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

He followed up with a tweet defending his use of Twitter, perhaps anticipating the media attention aimed at his previous tweet.

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Trump has tweeted about the Russia probes or lashed out at the media three out of the five business days this week, suggesting that the President has become frustrated with the attention paid to the Russia probes. Often early in the morning, Trump uses Twitter to declare that his campaign did not collude with Russia and to try to delegitimize the “Fake News” that’s reporting on the investigations.

His Friday morning tweets followed two reports that hint at the progress the Russia probes are making. The Washington Post reported that the special counsel’s investigation is looking at Jared Kushner’s finances. And a memo obtained by the New York Times and Politico revealed that the Trump transition team has been ordered to preserve documents related to Russia for the probes into election meddling.