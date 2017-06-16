TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Trump Blasts ‘Sad’ Russia Probes, Says They’ve Found No Evidence Of Collusion

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 16, 2017 8:43 am
President Donald Trump on Friday morning attempted to mock the Russia probes, claiming that they had not yet found evidence of collusion.

He followed up with a tweet defending his use of Twitter, perhaps anticipating the media attention aimed at his previous tweet.

Trump has tweeted about the Russia probes or lashed out at the media three out of the five business days this week, suggesting that the President has become frustrated with the attention paid to the Russia probes. Often early in the morning, Trump uses Twitter to declare that his campaign did not collude with Russia and to try to delegitimize the “Fake News” that’s reporting on the investigations.

His Friday morning tweets followed two reports that hint at the progress the Russia probes are making. The Washington Post reported that the special counsel’s investigation is looking at Jared Kushner’s finances. And a memo obtained by the New York Times and Politico revealed that the Trump transition team has been ordered to preserve documents related to Russia for the probes into election meddling.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
