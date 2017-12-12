Trump: Dems Didn’t Find Collusion, Moving On To ‘False Accusations’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Democrats weren’t able to find any “collusion” between his campaign and the Russians, so “they are moving on” to promoting the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia — so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning. “FAKE NEWS!”

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

He then moved on to attack Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has led the charge against Trump, saying the President should resign “immediately” on Monday, amid the revival of sexual misconduct allegations against him. She said if Trump doesn’t hold himself accountable, Congress should launch an ethics probe into the allegations.

Trump called the senator “a total flunky” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), claimed she was disloyal to Bill and Hillary Clinton and appeared to suggest that she was desperate for campaign donations from Trump in the past.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump is likely irked by the recent attention being paid to his accusers. On Monday, three of the more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of harassment or assault held a press conference to tell Trump to resign. Over the weekend, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the women who have spoke out against Trump “should be heard.”

Since then, more than 50 Democratic female lawmakers have joined Gillibrand, calling for an ethics investigation into Trump’s behavior.