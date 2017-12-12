TPM Livewire

Trump: Dems Didn’t Find Collusion, Moving On To ‘False Accusations’

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 12, 2017 8:39 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Democrats weren’t able to find any “collusion” between his campaign and the Russians, so “they are moving on” to promoting the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia — so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met,” he tweeted early Tuesday morning. “FAKE NEWS!”

He then moved on to attack Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has led the charge against Trump, saying the President should resign “immediately” on Monday, amid the revival of sexual misconduct allegations against him. She said if Trump doesn’t hold himself accountable, Congress should launch an ethics probe into the allegations.

Trump called the senator “a total flunky” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), claimed she was disloyal to Bill and Hillary Clinton and appeared to suggest that she was desperate for campaign donations from Trump in the past.

Trump is likely irked by the recent attention being paid to his accusers. On Monday, three of the more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of harassment or assault held a press conference to tell Trump to resign. Over the weekend, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the women who have spoke out against Trump “should be heard.”

Since then, more than 50 Democratic female lawmakers have joined Gillibrand, calling for an ethics investigation into Trump’s behavior.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gillibrand Responds To Trump Tweet: ‘You Cannot Silence Me’ 8 minutes ago

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is not backing down from her efforts to hold President...

Trump: Dems Didn't Find Collusion, Moving On To 'False Accusations' 59 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Democrats weren’t able to find any “collusion” between...

Dem Congresswomen Call For Probe Into Trump Sexual Misconduct Allegations about 1 hours ago

In a letter to the leaders of the House Oversight Committee, more than 50...

Kimmel Holds Son, Calls Out Congress: ‘Disgusting’ To Put Tax Cuts Above Kids about 2 hours ago

After taking a week off for his son’s heart surgery, a tearful Jimmy Kimmel...

Sean Spicer To Write A Book To 'Set The Record Straight' About Time With Trump about 2 hours ago

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Monday night that he will...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.