Haley: Women Who Accused Trump Of Misconduct ‘Should Be Heard’

United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Sunday said the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard,” breaking with the White House’s line that Trump’s election win settled questions about their allegations.

“Women who accuse anyone should be heard,” Haley said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

Referring to the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct, a set of allegations spanning four decades, Haley said, “I think we heard from them prior to the election.”

“I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up,” she said.

“And does the election mean that’s a settled issue?” host John Dickerson asked.

“You know, that’s for the people to decide. I know that he was elected,” she said. “But, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them.”