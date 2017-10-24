TPM Livewire

Trump Quickly Hits Back At Corker After Sen. Makes Morning News Show Rounds

President Donald Trump speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
After Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) questioned President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy on several morning news shows Tuesday, the President quickly fired back at the senator, reviving his claim that Corker will not seek re-election because Trump would not endorse him.

Corker quickly disputed Trump’s claims in a tweet with the hashtag “#AlertTheDaycareStaff,” an allusion to his comment earlier this month that the White House is an “adult daycare center.”

Trump’s outburst on Twitter came after Corker said Tuesday morning that Trump has a tendency to “kneecap” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as the nation’s top diplomat works with China to address North Korea’s attempts to obtain a nuclear weapon. Corker said on NBC’s “Today” that Trump’s tweets about North Korea and Tillerson’s efforts have moved “our country into a binary choice, which could lead to a world war.” On ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Corker said the President should “leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region, and the world.”

The senator also dismissed Trump’s lunch with Republican senators on Tuesday as merely a “photo op,” suggesting Trump will be of no help as Congress works on legislation to cut taxes.

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal
