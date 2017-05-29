TPM Livewire

Trump Says He Has ‘Total Confidence’ In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH

PIN-IT
Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published May 29, 2017 9:45 am

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials piled up and his clout in the White House reportedly began to fade.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country,” Trump said in a statement to the New York Times. “I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

Yet despite Trump’s public display of support for Kushner, the President has become increasingly unhappy with Kushner, according to the New York Times. Trump was not pleased when Kushner’s sister pitched EB-5 visas to potential Chinese investors, the Times reported. And the President recently told Kushner to quit pushing for the ouster of Steve Bannon, another top advisor with whom Kushner has constantly butted heads, per the Times.

NBC News reported Monday morning that some in the White House have suggested Kushner “lay low” after a flood of reports on Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office. The Washington Post reported earlier in the weekend that some White House aides have discussed that Kushner should have a diminished role in the administration.

Over the past week, the White House has been hit with several news reports about Kushner’s contacts with Russian officials, as well as reports that Kushner is now a subject in the FBI’s Russia probe. Kushner reportedly asked the Russians to establish a secret communications channel with the Trump team through the Russian embassy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Says He Has 'Total Confidence' In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH 4 seconds ago

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner's...

Schiff: 'There Ought To Be A Review' Of Kushner's Security Clearance about 24 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that...

DHS Chief: 'I Don't See Any Big Issue' If Kushner Tried To Set Up Backchannel about 1 days ago

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday said he does not "see any...

Trump Lashes Out At Media Upon Return To US: 'Fake News Is The Enemy!' about 1 days ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media after returning from his first trip...

WaPo: Kushner Asked Russian Envoy To Set Up Secret Moscow Backchannel about 3 days ago

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to the United States discussed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.