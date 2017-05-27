TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Reuters: Kushner Had Undisclosed Contacts With Russian Ambassador

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 27, 2017 7:26 am
Views

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner failed to disclose at least three additional contacts he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Reuters reported Friday.

Seven current and former U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters said these conversations between Kushner and Sergei Kislyak included two phone calls between April and November 2016.

This news came hours after a Friday night bombshell in the Washington Post reporting that the pair discussed setting up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin. In Russian communications intercepted by the U.S., Kislyak said Kushner proposed establishing this workaround and using equipment available in stateside Russian diplomatic facilities.

Kushner became a “focus” of a federal probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives working to swing the 2016 election “by early this year,” according to Reuters.

The Post and NBC reported earlier this week that Kushner’s communications with Kislyak and meetings with the head of a Russian bank under sanction by the U.S. had drawn attention from the FBI, making him the first current White House employee known to be under federal scrutiny.

The FBI declined Reuters’ request for comment, while the White House did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

As Reuters reported:

FBI investigators are examining whether Russians suggested to Kushner or other Trump aides that relaxing economic sanctions would allow Russian banks to offer financing to people with ties to Trump, said the current U.S. law enforcement official.

Kushner failed to note two meetings with Kisylak and another with the head of the Russian bank, Vnesheconombank, as well as other conversations with foreign officials, on his application for a security clearance. His lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, told the New York Times that the omissions were an error and that he provided additional information to the FBI the day after submitting his application.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Kushner Asked Russian Envoy To Set Up Secret Moscow Backchannel about 11 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to the United States discussed...

Report: Texas Governor Abbott Jokes About Shooting Reporters about 14 hours ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was celebrating the passage of a bill to lower...

Clinton: 'I Would Have Won' But For Comey, Russia, Voter Suppression about 15 hours ago

Hillary Clinton believes she would have won the 2016 election if not for the...

Why French Prez Emmanuel Macron Held His Own In Firm Handshake With Trump about 16 hours ago

If it’s Friday, it’s time to analyze another round of the President of the...

Boehner Calls Trump Presidency 'A Complete Disaster' about 18 hours ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner engaged in some schadenfreude Wednesday at the setbacks experienced...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.