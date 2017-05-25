Reports: Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny In Federal Probe Into Russian Meddling

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is under scrutiny by the FBI as part of its probe into potential collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials, NBC News reported late Thursday.

Federal investigators believe Kushner has “significant information” relevant to the investigation, NBC News reported, citing multiple unnamed U.S. officials.

The report noted that Kushner is not necessarily a subject of the investigation or likely to face charges, and that it is unclear whether investigators have requested records from Kushner, as they have from Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Kushner is considered “in a different category” from Manafort and Flynn, according to the report, although it is not clear what differentiates them.

The Washington Post also reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, that Kushner is being investigated because of a series of meetings he held in December with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Sergey Gorkov, the head of a Russian bank that the United States has sanctioned.

Jamie Gorelick, one of Kushner’s attorneys, told the Washington Post that Kushner “previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings.”

“He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Gorelick said.

The Washington Post reported last week that a current White House official was a “significant person of interest” in the investigation into whether Trump campaign associates colluded with Russia to interfere in the U.S. election, but did not name the official.