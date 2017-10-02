TPM Livewire

Trump Offers ‘Warmest Condolences’ To Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting

President Donald Trump stands as he waits to bestow the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor to retired Army medic James McCloughan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 7:36 am

In a tweet published shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, President Donald Trump gave his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

The President has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a Monday morning statement.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. The suspect, identified by the Clark County sheriff as Stephen Paddock, has died, police said.

Vice President Mike Pence followed up with a series of tweets offering his condolences to the victims of the shooting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
