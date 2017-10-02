Trump Offers ‘Warmest Condolences’ To Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting

In a tweet published shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, President Donald Trump gave his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The President has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a Monday morning statement.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night. The suspect, identified by the Clark County sheriff as Stephen Paddock, has died, police said.

Vice President Mike Pence followed up with a series of tweets offering his condolences to the victims of the shooting.

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017