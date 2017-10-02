TPM Livewire

White House: President Trump Briefed On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 7:19 am

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said Monday morning.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, according to NBC.

Trump sent a personal tweet about the shooting massacre, expressing his condolences to the victims and their families.

A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas early Monday, killing at least 50 people and wounding 200 more. It is the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

“All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers,” Sanders said.

Police have identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Taintor
David Taintor is a news editor at Talking Points Memo. Previously, he worked at NBC News and Adweek. He's a native of Minnesota. Reach him at taintor@talkingpointsmemo.com.
White House: President Trump Briefed On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Most Popular

