White House: President Trump Briefed On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, the White House said Monday morning.

NEW: President Trump has been briefed on "horrific" Las Vegas shooting. White House says it's "monitoring situation closely." pic.twitter.com/eeZ4Xa0Whg — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 2, 2017

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, according to NBC.

Trump sent a personal tweet about the shooting massacre, expressing his condolences to the victims and their families.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas early Monday, killing at least 50 people and wounding 200 more. It is the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

“All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers,” Sanders said.

Police have identified the suspect as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.