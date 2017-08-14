TPM Livewire

Trump Complains Media Not ‘Satisfied’ By Belated Denunciation Of Hate Groups

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum calling for a trade investigation of China, in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 14, 2017 6:50 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday evening complained the “fake news media will never be truly satisfied” by his belated denunciation of white supremacists and other hate groups, two days after violence erupted after a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied,” Trump tweeted. “Truly bad people!”

Trump finally condemned “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” on Monday, two days after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

In his initial response, Trump condemned “violence on many sides,” but failed to condemn white supremacy or hate groups. He faced wide backlash for those remarks and was slow to amend them, though the President was quick to attack a CEO who announced his departure from the White House’s manufacturing council over Trump’s failure to do so.

It took Trump 54 minutes to attack Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier after Frazier announced his resignation on Monday. It took him two days to clarify his response to the violence in Charlottesville and add, “Racism is evil.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
