Trump Complains Media Not ‘Satisfied’ By Belated Denunciation Of Hate Groups

President Donald Trump on Monday evening complained the “fake news media will never be truly satisfied” by his belated denunciation of white supremacists and other hate groups, two days after violence erupted after a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied,” Trump tweeted. “Truly bad people!”

Trump finally condemned “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” on Monday, two days after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

In his initial response, Trump condemned “violence on many sides,” but failed to condemn white supremacy or hate groups. He faced wide backlash for those remarks and was slow to amend them, though the President was quick to attack a CEO who announced his departure from the White House’s manufacturing council over Trump’s failure to do so.

It took Trump 54 minutes to attack Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier after Frazier announced his resignation on Monday. It took him two days to clarify his response to the violence in Charlottesville and add, “Racism is evil.”