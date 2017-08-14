TPM Livewire

Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups, Two Days After Violence At C’Ville Rally

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, Va. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, where shot during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 12:50 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday finally condemned “white supremacists and other hate groups,” two days after declining to do so when violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists,and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said in unscheduled remarks at the White House, where he arrived Monday on a day trip as part of his two-week “working vacation.”

He said “anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence” would be
“held fully accountable.”

“Justice will be delivered,” Trump said. “As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence.”

He faced wide backlash for more equivocal remarks he made after violence erupted Saturday at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In that statement, Trump failed to condemn white supremacy and instead condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides — on many sides.”

A White House spokesperson on Sunday claimed that “of course” Trump’s statement covered “white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups,” though his remarks were far from categorical on the matter.

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert claimed Sunday that Trump avoided specifically condemning white supremacy so he would not “dignify the names of these groups of people,” though Trump has for years made a talking point of specifically naming violence committed by Muslims.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups, Two Days After Violence At C'Ville Rally 9 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally condemned "white supremacists and other hate groups," two...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Expected To Speak About Charlottesville From White House 19 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is expected to address the events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia...

FBI, DHS Warned In May: 'Persistent Threat' Of White Supremacist Violence 27 minutes ago

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security in May warned of the likelihood that...

Trump Expected To Speak Soon At White House 30 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon at the White House, amid...

Pence: 'Extremist Voices' On 'Far Right' And 'Far Left' Will Be 'Marginalized' about 1 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday President Donald Trump “will continue to be clear”...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.